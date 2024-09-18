Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter hopes to play cornerback and receiver at the next level, too

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has one of the top receivers in college football. He also has one of the top shutdown cornerbacks. It just so happens to be the same person rolled into one in Travis Hunter. He’s vaulted himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation for his pass-catching skills and pass-breakup abilities. Hunter believes he can be a cornerback and receiver on the next level as well. Sanders also believes his protégé can handle the workload in the NFL. Several early mock drafts have him as a top-10 pick. Colorado opens Big 12 play this week at Folsom Field against Baylor.

