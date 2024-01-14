Colorado takes over in 2nd half to defeat short-handed USC 68-58 in Bronny James’ first start

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley led a balanced attack with 15 points and Colorado held USC to 21 points in the second half as the Buffaloes defeated the short-handed Trojans 68-58 in freshman Bronny James’ first start for the Trojans. James was no factor as USC raced to a 37-24 halftime lead. His struggles continued in the second half when Hadley had 10 points and Colorado took over. Oziyah Sellers had a career-high 18 points for the Trojans. Colorado scored six quick points out of halftime and turned that into a 12-2 surge, closing within 39-36 on a layup by Tristan Da Silva. The Buffaloes tied the game on a fastbreak layup by Julian Hammond III and after Kijani Wright scored for USC, Luke O’Brien put Colorado up 46-45 with a 3-pointer, the Buffs’ first lead since 9-8.

