EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — J’Vonne Hadley scored at the basket with 12 seconds left to help Colorado hold off Oregon for a 79-75 win to take over third place in the Pac-12 Conference. Both teams came in tied for third at 11-7.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.