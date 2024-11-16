Colorado State uses fast start to beat Wyoming 24-10, remain unbeaten in Mountain West

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Avery Morrow had a touchdown run in the first quarter, wide receiver Dane Olson followed with a touchdown pass to quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, and Colorado State used a fast start to remain unbeaten in the Mountain West Conference with a 24-10 victory over Wyoming. Morrow staked Colorado State (7-3, 5-0) to a 7-0 lead when he capped a game-opening 75-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. The Rams led 14-0 after the first quarter when Olson and Fowler-Nicolosi teamed up for a 6-yard score on a trick play with 28 seconds left. John Hoyland had a 49-yard field goal to get Wyoming (2-8, 2-4) on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.