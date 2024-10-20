Colorado State secures its first win at the Air Force Academy since 2002

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Goodie caught an 85-yard touchdown pass, Avery Morrow ran for more than 100 yards, and Colorado State held off Air Force 21-13 for its first win at the Academy since 2002. Goodie made a jumping one-handed catch near the Rams’ 30-yard line and then raced untouched to the end zone for an 85-yard touchdown to stretch the Rams’ advantage to 21-0. Goodie finished with three catches for 103 yards. Morrow had 132 yards rushing for Colorado State (4-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). John Busha threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score for Air Force (1-6, 0-4).

