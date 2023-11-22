Colorado State beats Boston College 86-74 to open the Hall of Fame Classic

By The Associated Press
Colorado State forward Joel Scott (1) shoots under pressure from Boston College forward Devin McGlockton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Colorado State won 86-74. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 18 points and eight assists, Nique Clifford scored 16 points and Colorado State beat Boston College 86-74 to open the Hall of Fame Classic. Colorado State will face either Loyola Chicago or Creighton in the championship game on Thursday. Boston College (4-1) plays in the consolation game. Colorado State had its double-digit lead trimmed to 60-56 after Boston College’s 10-2 run. Clifford ended the run with a 3-pointer. BC was again within four points, 65-61, before Clifford ended another field-goal drought and Josiah Strong added a 3-pointer for a nine-point lead. Jalen Lake put Colorado State ahead by double figures for good with 5:43 left.

