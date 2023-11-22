Colorado State beats Boston College 86-74 to open the Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 18 points and eight assists, Nique Clifford scored 16 points and Colorado State beat Boston College 86-74 to open the Hall of Fame Classic. Colorado State will face either Loyola Chicago or Creighton in the championship game on Thursday. Boston College (4-1) plays in the consolation game. Colorado State had its double-digit lead trimmed to 60-56 after Boston College’s 10-2 run. Clifford ended the run with a 3-pointer. BC was again within four points, 65-61, before Clifford ended another field-goal drought and Josiah Strong added a 3-pointer for a nine-point lead. Jalen Lake put Colorado State ahead by double figures for good with 5:43 left.

