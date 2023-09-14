Colorado St coach pokes at Deion Sanders for wearing hat, sunglasses before game with Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State coach Jay Norvell just heated up the rivalry with No. 18 Colorado by taking a poke at Deion Sanders. Norvell made a reference on his show to Sanders’ tendency to wear a hat and sunglasses at news conferences. Norvell says that “when I talked to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off.” Norvell also mentioned how his players had a “chip on their shoulder” after conducting interviews with ESPN in advance of the game dubbed the “Rocky Mountain Showdown.” The Rams are the underdog on Saturday night against Colorado at sold out Folsom Field.

