Colorado sinks slumping Utah with 69-60 win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Julian Hammond III and Tristan da Silva each scored 15 points and Nique Clifford had his first-career double-double and Colorado ended the Pac-12 regular season beating Utah 69-60. The Buffaloes used a 9-0 run in just under three minutes to take a 15-7 lead and they led the rest of the game. Rollie Worster scored 15 points for Utah.

