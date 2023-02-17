Colorado returns favor in 67-59 victory over Arizona State

By The Associated Press
Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) shields the ball from Colorado guard Luke O'Brien during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 23 points, KJ Simpson added 12 and Colorado snapped a six-game road losing streak by surprising Arizona State 67-59. Colorado outscored the Sun Devils 17-3 over the final 5:37 to secure the win. DJ Horne scored 15 points with five 3-pointers for ASU.

