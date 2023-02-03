Colorado recovers from slow start to beat Cal 59-46

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 20 points and Colorado leaned hard on its reserves and the Buffs staved off a season sweep against Cal beating the Bears 59-46. Colorado closed the half with a 7-0 run and used runs of 13-0 and 11-0 to clinch the win. Kuany Kunay scored 10 points for Cal.

