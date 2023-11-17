Colorado Rapids hire Chris Armas as next head coach

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids have brought in Chris Armas as their new permanent coach after Robin Fraser was let go in September. Armas has been an assistant coach in the Premier League the last few seasons, first with Manchester United and then with Leeds United. He brings nearly two decades of Major League Soccer experience as a player and coach to Colorado. Armas takes over a Rapids team that finished last in the Western Conference. Chris Little served as the interim coach after Fraser was dismissed.

