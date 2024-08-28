Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders signs name, image, likeness deal to wear Nike shoes and apparel

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is following in the cleats of his father, signing a name, image and likeness deal with Nike that includes footwear and apparel. Terms of the deal were not released. To announce the signing, Nike’s football branch posted on Instagram a picture showing Shedeur Sanders after a game holding up a watch on his left wrist. The caption over the image featuring him in his No. 2 Buffaloes jersey reads, “You know what Time it is.” There was a Nike swoosh just below. In the comments, the company wrote that it was now a family business. Deion Sanders famously wore Nikes during his Hall of Fame pro football career and while he played baseball.

