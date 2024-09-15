Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders gives props to his much-maligned offensive line after big game

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The much-maligned offensive line for the Colorado Buffaloes kept quarterback Shedeur Sanders safe and secure in a 28-9 win over Colorado State. It’s one of the better blocking jobs a retooled and revamped line has done in front of Sanders since he arrived in Boulder. Sanders had time and passing lanes, throwing for four touchdowns, 310 yards and completing 73.5% of his passes. He was sacked just once. As a way of saying thanks, Sanders invited his linemen to join him at the postgame podium. Colorado begins Big 12 play next Saturday by hosting Baylor at Folsom Field.

