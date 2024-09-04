Colorado-Nebraska rivalry in background as Sanders, Rhule continue building in their second seasons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Colorado visits Nebraska on Saturday night in a renewal of a college football rivalry dating to the 1980s when they were in the old Big Eight Conference. The teams are in different conferences now and far removed from the days when they played for championships. Both are trying to get back on the national radar following extended down cycles. Both have second-year coaches in Deion Sanders and Matt Rhule who have fan bases that have faith that better days are ahead. Colorado has won the first three of four games in the home-and-home series with the Huskers, including 36-14 in Boulder last year.

