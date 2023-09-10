Colorado Mesa, helped by lineman’s touchdown pass, defeats San Diego in overtime

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gavin Herberg threw for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and Division II Colorado Mesa defeated San Diego 28-21 in a game that included a touchdown pass by Colorado Mesa offensive lineman Cooper Mumford. Herberg connected with Trevin Edwards for a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime. On San Diego’s overtime possession, the Mavericks’ Levi Krebs sacked Dom Nankil on a third-and-8 play and Nankil threw incomplete on fourth down. Colorado Mesa scored first when Mumford, a 275-pound freshman, picked up a fumble in the backfield, started to run with it, then hit Keenan Brown with a short pass for a 9-yard touchdown.

