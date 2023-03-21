Colorado knocks off Duke in OT in March Madness thriller

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
Colorado's Frida Formann (3) controls the ball against Duke's Celeste Taylor (0) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B. DeBlaker]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Quay Miller had 17 points and 14 rebounds, helping No. 6 seed Colorado beat third-seeded Duke 61-53 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points as the 25-8 Buffaloes advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years. Elizabeth Balogun scored 14 points and Reigan Richardson had 10, but the Blue Devils didn’t hit a field goal in overtime. Duke overcame a 13-point deficit in regulation. Next up for Colorado is Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Seattle 4 Region semifinals.

