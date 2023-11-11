Colorado gets even, beating Grambling 95-63 after last year’s defeat

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 21 points and Jvonne Hadley scored 17 points and Colorado avenged last year’s defeat to Grambling, belting the Tigers 95-63. Colorado turned the tables leading from start to finish building a 22-7 advantage. The Buffaloes led 50-20 at halftime. Tra’Michael Moton scored 26 points for Grambling.

