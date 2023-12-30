Colorado finishes strong to defeat Washington 73-69 in Pac-12 opener

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson had 21 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, Eddie Lampkin also had a double-double and Colorado finished strong to defeat Washington 73-69 in a Pac-12 opener on Friday night.After making 4-of-14 3-pointers in the first half, the Huskies made five of their first nine after halftime and surged ahead 59-56 with a little less than eight minutes remaining. Keion Brooks Jr. scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers in the extended 33-24 run. Washington went up by seven when Brooks threw down an alley-oop dunk with 5:56 remaining but the Huskies missed eight of their last 10 shots. Colorado outscored Washington 17-6 in the final 5-plus minutes.

