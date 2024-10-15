Colorado expects to have banged-up 2-way star Travis Hunter available this weekend at Arizona

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Buffaloes are expected to have banged-up receivers Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. available this weekend at Arizona. It wasn’t all positive news on the injury front for Colorado’s deep corps of wideouts. While coach Deion Sanders said Tuesday at his weekly news conference that Hunter and Horn “should play for certain,” Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. are out indefinitely. Miller underwent surgery Monday and may be done for the season. Hunter, a Heisman hopeful for his elite play on both sides of the ball, hurt his shoulder and left the game in the first half of a 31-28 loss to No. 17 Kansas State.

