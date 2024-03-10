Colorado dumps Oregon State 73-57 behind Lampkin Jr. to close Pac-12 with six straight wins

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Colorado beat Oregon State 73-57 on Saturday to end the regular season for both teams. Colorado used an 11-2 run after the Beavers’ Jordan Pope made two foul shots to get Oregon State within 14-10 with 12:18 before halftime. Luke O’Brien made a 3-pointer, KJ Simpson made a jump shot, O’Brien followed with a layup, Lampkin made a jumper and Tristan da Silva threw down a dunk and the Buffaloes led 25-12 and controlled the rest of the way. Dexter Akanno scored 15 points for Oregon State.

