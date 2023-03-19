Colorado, Duke show offensive upgrades in March Madness

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
Colorado's Tayanna Jones (1) celebrates a basket with teammate Jaylyn Sherrod (00) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Middle Tennessee State in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B. DeBlaker]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Colorado and Duke will be coming off splendid shooting performances when they play each other in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The third-seeded Blue Devils broke away from offensive doldrums in a first-round rout of Iona on Saturday night. Sixth-seeded Colorado sank a season-best 13 shots from 3-point range in a dazzling perimeter display against Middle Tennessee. It has been five years since Duke has advanced to the Sweet 16. Colorado is trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years.

