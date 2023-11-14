Colorado coach Deion Sanders says ‘I’m here’ amid speculation over future, opening at Texas A&M

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders downplayed Texas A&M coaching rumors and any other speculation that may involve him leaving Colorado. He said “I’m here” in response to how long he might remain at Colorado. The first-year Buffaloes coach sidestepped a direct answer about the Aggies job that opened up with the firing of Jimbo Fisher. Sanders said he and his family are comfortable at Colorado. He along with his sons are focused on helping the Buffaloes emerge from a slump that’s seen them lose six of seven since their 3-0 start.

