Colorado coach Deion Sanders a fan of being on national television, just not those late-night starts

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders definitely prefers those early kickoffs. It’s just the coaching side of him even if those late-night games do get the Colorado Buffaloes elevated exposure on national television. Sanders was filled with a list of “likes” and “dislikes” at his weekly news conference. The “likes” side of the ledger included the well-manicured grass he sees on his strolls around campus, the surge of his sack-producing defense, the improved health of two-way standout Travis Hunter and being a win away from bowl eligibility. Then there were his “dislikes,” which involved those late starts that sometimes finish well past his bedtime. It will be a late one Saturday when Colorado hosts Cincinnati with a 10:15 p.m. Eastern kickoff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.