Colorado coach Deion Sanders a fan of being on national television, just not those late-night starts

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders reacts to the fans before an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders definitely prefers those early kickoffs. It’s just the coaching side of him even if those late-night games do get the Colorado Buffaloes elevated exposure on national television. Sanders was filled with a list of “likes” and “dislikes” at his weekly news conference. The “likes” side of the ledger included the well-manicured grass he sees on his strolls around campus, the surge of his sack-producing defense, the improved health of two-way standout Travis Hunter and being a win away from bowl eligibility. Then there were his “dislikes,” which involved those late starts that sometimes finish well past his bedtime. It will be a late one Saturday when Colorado hosts Cincinnati with a 10:15 p.m. Eastern kickoff.

