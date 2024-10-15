Colorado Avalanche still winless due to injuries, poor defensive performance in recent loss

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche entered the season as a serious Stanley Cup contender. Three games into the campaign they are winless and searching for answers. Colorado dropped to 0-3 after a 6-2 home loss to the New York Islanders to extend its early-season funk. The Avalanche have allowed 20 goals despite having Cale Makar and reigning league MVP Nathan MacKinnon on the roster. They have been through tough stretches before. They began 2021-22 losing three of the first four before going on to win the Stanley Cup, but it’s not a comfort to coach Jared Bednar.

