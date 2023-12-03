Colorado Avalanche D Cale Makar won’t play against Los Angeles Kings on Sunday

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will not play against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. Makar missed the final 2:57 of the third period and overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday because of a lower body injury. Makar leads the NHL with 27 assists, and his 34 points is tied with Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes for most by a defenseman.

