Colombian striker collapses and dies while training with his Bolivian club

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A player has collapsed and died while training with his Bolivian top-flight club Real Santa Cruz. Real Santa Cruz says Colombian striker Guillermo Denis Beltrán died of respiratory arrest. He was 24. Beltrán’s teammates say he felt nauseous and fell to the ground shortly after. Club doctors called an ambulance after their first efforts to revive him. Club director Adolfo Soria Galvarro says, “He was training as usual and then he collapsed. They tried to resuscitate him but he died as he was being moved to a clinic.” Fernando Costa, the president of the Bolivian Football Federation, has expressed his condolences. Costa says it will give support to the club and to Beltrán’s family. He adds there will be an investigation.

