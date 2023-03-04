Colombian rookie Echavarria takes 2-shot lead in Puerto Rico

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nico Echavarria of Colombia is one round away from a career-changing victory in the Puerto Rico Open. The PGA Tour rookie started with an eagle and four straight birdies on the front nine of Grand Reserve. That 30 allowed him to make up a four-shot deficit against Cameron Young. Echavarria wound up with a two-shot lead over Young going into the final round. Young birdied the last hole for a 71. Nate Lashley and Sam Stevens are four shots behind. The winner gets a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot in The Players Championship next week.

