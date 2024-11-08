Colombia star James only a late substitute again as Las Palmas wins at Rayo Vallecano

MADRID (AP) — Las Palmas has snatched a 3-1 win at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Colombia star James has again only made a substitute appearance. Rayo dominated the game without finding a breakthrough on Friday. James played for the last quarter-hour to make his sixth league appearance for Rayo. The 33-year-old former Real Madrid midfielder has only started one league game since his surprise summer move to Vallecas. Spanish media reports suggested last week that the playmaker could leave already in the winter transfer window. He reportedly does not fit with Rayo coach Iñigo Pérez’s preferred style of play.

