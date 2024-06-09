Colombia routs US 5-1 in Copa America warmup, extends unbeaten streak to 22 games

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Colombia scored three goals in an 11-minute span late in the second half to rout a sloppy United States 5-1 in a Copa America warmup match. Since a 5-1 loss to Czechoslovakia in the 1990 World Cup, the U.S. had given up that many goals only in a 5-0 defeat to Mexico in the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. Jhon Arias, Rafael Santos Borré, Richard Ríos, Jorge Carrascal and Luis Sinisterra scored for Colombia, which has won seven straight games and is unbeaten in 22. Tim Weah got a 58th-minute goal for the U.S.

