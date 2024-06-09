Colombia routs sloppy US 5-1 in Copa America warmup, extends unbeaten streak to 22 games

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jhon Arias and Rafael Santos Borré scored in the first 20 minutes and Richard Ríos, Jorge Carrascal and Luis Sinisterra added goals in an 11-minute span late in the second half, leading Colombia to a 5-1 rout of the United States in a Copa America warmup. A defensive lapse by Antonee Robinson and aimless defensive play by Johnny Cardoso, Tim Weah and Cameron Carter-Vickers led to four goals. Since a 5-1 loss to Czechoslovakia in the 1990 World Cup, the U.S. had given up that many goals only in a 5-0 loss to Mexico in the 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

