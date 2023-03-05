Colombia rookie Echavarria wins Puerto Rico for 1st tour win

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Nico Echavarria is a winner on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old rookie from Colombia had a few stressful moments on the front nine. He was bogey-free over the last 10 holes and shot a 68 to win the Puerto Rico Open by two shots. Akshay Bhatia had a 65 and finished alone in second. Echavarria is the third Colombian to win on the PGA Tour, following Camilo Villegas and Sebastian Munoz. Villegas came out to the 18th green at Grand Reserve to celebrate. The victory gets Echavarria a two-year exemption on tour and a spot in The Players Championship.

