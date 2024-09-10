Colombia edges defending champion Argentina 2-1 in South American World Cup qualifiers

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — James Rodríguez scored from the penalty spot to seal Colombia’s 2-1 win over defending champion Argentina in a World Cup qualifier. Injured Argentina star Lionel Messi didn’t play in the game at Barranquilla_ the first match between the teams since the Copa America final. Yerson Mosquera opened the scoring in the 25th minute but Argentina equalized in the 48th when Nico Gonzalez capitalized on a defensive blunder from the Colombians. James’ 60th-minute penalty secured the win at the Metropolitano Stadium.

