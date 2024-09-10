Colombia edges Argentina 2-1, Brazil loses to Paraguay in South American World Cup qualifying

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (AP) — Two South American soccer powerhouses have lost in World Cup qualifying in the absence of their biggest stars, with Lionel Messi missing Argentina’s 2-1 loss to Colombia and Neymar on the sidelines for Brazil’s upset defeat in Paraguay. James Rodríguez scored from the penalty spot and had an assist to help Colombia edge defending champion Argentina 2-1 in Barranquilla. Diego Gómez netted the winner for Paraguay in a 1-0 victory over Brazil in Asunción. Both Argentina and Brazil struggled without their injured stars, with the replacements for Messi and Neymar unable to deliver away wins for their teams.

