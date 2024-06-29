Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach Copa America quarterfinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes apart in the second half, and Colombia advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica. Colombia controlled possession for the second straight game and led 1-0 at halftime thanks to Luis Díaz’s penalty kick in the 31st minute. Los Cafeteros kept up the pressure in the second half and wrapped up Group D with a dominating performance in front of 27,386 pro-Colombian fans at State Farm Stadium. Colombia outshot Costa Rica 14 and is unbeaten its past 25 games. Costa Rica did not have a shot on goal.

