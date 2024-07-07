Colombia cruises past Panama 5-0 in Copa America to advance to the semifinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz scored goals during a dominant first half to spark Colombia over Panama 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Copa America. With the win, Colombia pushed its unbeaten streak to 27 games. Rodríguez also assisted on two goals. Colombia scored its first goal on Córdoba’s well-placed header in the eighth minute. Los Cafeteros pushed ahead 2-0 less than 10 minutes later on Rodríguez’s powerful penalty kick. Colombia made it 3-0 in the 41st minute when Díaz scored. Panama’s unexpected run to the quarterfinals included a 2-1 win over the United States during group play.

