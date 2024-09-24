Colombia center back Mosquera set to miss rest of season because of ACL injury

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Colombia center back Yerson Mosquera is set to miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury sustained playing for English club Wolverhampton over the weekend. Mosquera was hurt during the second half of Wolves’ 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday. Wolves head of high performance Phil Hayward says Mosquera has had scans “which unfortunately confirm injuries to the medial collateral ligament and the anterior cruciate ligament.” Hayward says Mosquera will undergo surgery in the next two weeks.

