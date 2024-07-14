Colombia, Argentina concerned about safety at Copa America final after semifinal brawl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Argentina and Colombia expressed safety worries ahead of Sunday night’s Copa America final, days after Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez and a handful of his teammates went into the stands amid a brawl following a semifinal loss to Colombia. The incident happened Wednesday just after referee César Ramos blew the final whistle following Colombia’s 1-0 defeat of Uruguay. Núñez and teammates climbed a staircase into a raucous crowd, and video showed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian team colors. Uruguay captain José Giménez said players went in the crowd to protect their families.

