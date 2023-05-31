Colombia, 10-man Brazil advance to Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals with big wins

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Colombia and 10-man Brazil have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 World Cup with big wins. Brazil thrashed Tunisia 4-1 despite being a player down down for the entire second half. Colombia topped Slovakia 5-1 with three of its goals scored in a four-minute span. Brazil faces Israel in the quarterfinals and Colombia will play either England or Italy. Host Argentina plays Nigeria later Wednesday and England faces Italy.

