Cologne loses Steffen Baumgart as coach on same day CAS confirms transfer ban

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Relegation-threatened Cologne is parting ways with coach Steffen Baumgart. The Bundesliga club says the 51-year-old coach had jointly agreed with managing director Christian Keller and sporting director Thomas Kessler not to continue. Baumgart’s last game in charge was a 2-0 loss at his ex-club Union Berlin on Wednesday. Cologne remained in the relegation zone after the defeat. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has also dismissed Cologne’s appeal against a ruling concerning the signing of Jaka Čuber Potočnik from Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana. It confirmed Cologne’s ban from registering new players for the next two transfer periods.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.