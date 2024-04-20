Cologne left contemplating Bundesliga relegation after home loss to last-place Darmstadt

BERLIN (AP) — Cologne’s hopes of Bundesliga survival have been dealt a major blow after losing 2-0 at home to last-placed Darmstadt. It’s the visitor’s first win since October. Leipzig consolidated fourth place and boosted its chances of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win at Heidenheim, Wolfsburg defeated Bochum 1-0. Anton Stach had the final say in a wild finish as Hoffenheim defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-3.

