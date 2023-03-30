Cologne hit with FIFA transfer ban over youth player signing

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Cologne says FIFA banned it from signing new players next season as punishment for breaking transfer rules in the case of a promising 17-year-old forward from Slovenia. Cologne says it has been accused of inciting Jaka Cuber Potocnik to break his contract with Olimpija Ljubljana in his home country. Cologne says a FIFA tribunal fined the club 51,750 euros ($56,100), banned it from signing new players in the next two transfer windows, and suspended Potocnik for four months. FIFA has not published details of the case. Cologne says it intends to appeal the verdict.

