Cologne extends contract with coach Baumgart to 2025

By The Associated Press
Cologne's coach Steffen Baumgart reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and SC Freiburg in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Federico Gambarini]

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne has extended coach Steffen Baumgart’s contract by another year to 2025 in a sign of continuity at a Bundesliga club facing a transfer ban. Baumgart placed seventh with Cologne in his first season in charge last year with a squad which had barely avoided relegation under his predecessor. The team is 11th currently. His contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Baumgart rose rapidly through the German soccer system after coaching in the fourth-tier regional divisions as recently as 2016.

