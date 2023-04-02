Cologne draws with Gladbach after transfer ban

By The Associated Press
Cologne's Eric Martel, right, and Gladbach's Jonas Hofmann fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Cologne and Borussia Moenchengladbach, at the RehinEnergioStadion in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, April 3, 2023. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker]

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne has held local rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga in the first game for Cologne since it emerged the club was facing a transfer ban. Dropping points further dents 10th-place Gladbach’s already-slim hopes of qualifying for European competition. A point helps 13th-place Cologne edge away from the risk of relegation in the 18-team league. Both teams are on poor form. Cologne is without a win in six Bundesliga games and has scored just once in that time, while Gladbach has not won any of its five games since stunning champion Bayern Munich 3-2 on Feb. 18.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.