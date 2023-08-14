Cologne beats Osnabrück 3-1 in German Cup, Darmstadt becomes 4th Bundesliga club eliminated

OSNABRÜCK, Germany (AP) — Cologne has needed extra time to beat Osnabrück 3-1 in the German Cup. Darmstadt has become the fourth Bundesliga club to be knocked out in the first-round. Fourth-tier club Homburg upset Darmstadt 3-0. Hoffenheim overcame an early scare to win 4-1 at third-division side Lübeck, and second division Magdeburg prevailed 2-1 over third-tier Jahn Regensburg in a heated encounter. Bundesliga teams Werder Bremen, Bochum and Augsburg were knocked out over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.