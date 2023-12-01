Cologne beats Darmstadt 1-0 in Germany to climb off the bottom of the Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Cologne has moved off the bottom of the Bundesliga with a much-needed 1-0 win at Darmstadt. Davie Selke got the goal that mattered early in the second half. Selke wrong-footed the Darmstadt defense after 60 minutes and poked home a knock on from a corner. It was only Cologne’s second league win of the season and lifted it immediately above Darmstadt and into 15th place in the 18-team division. Darmstadt also has nine points but trails Cologne on goal difference. Union Berlin dropped to last place.

