Cologne appoints Timo Schultz as coach in Bundesliga survival bid

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Cologne has appointed Timo Schultz as coach in a bid to climb away from the Bundesliga relegation zone. The club says the 46-year-old Schultz is taking over from Steffen Baumgart and will prepare the team for its next game against promoted Heidenheim on Jan. 13. Schultz previously coached FC Basel in Switzerland and St. Pauli in the German second division. Cologne managing director Christian Keller says, “If we take on everything with complete conviction and all our efforts in every area together with Timo Schultz, then we will stay up.” Baumgart and the club agreed to part ways last month after a loss at Union Berlin ensured Cologne remained in the relegation zone for the winter break.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.