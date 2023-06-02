Collision with wall sends Cardinals OF Lars Nootbar to 10-day injured list, prospect Walker recalled

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back contusion. Nootbaar was injured when he collided with the outfield wall in St. Louis during a 7-0 loss to Kansas City on May 28. Nootbaar is hitting .266 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 42 games for St. Louis. St. Louis recalled 21-year-old outfielder Jordan Walker from Triple-A Memphis to fill Nootbaar’s roster spot. Walker hit .274 with two home runs in 20 games with the Cardinals earlier in the season, a stretch that included a 12-game hitting streak to begin his career.

