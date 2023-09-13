Collins wins in both singles and doubles at the San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Danielle Collins beat qualifier Louisa Chirico 7-5, 6-0 in singles at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open and then joined Coco Vandeweghe of nearby Rancho Santa Fe for a 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 doubles victory against Marta Kostyuk and Alycia Parks. Collins’ singles match against Chirico was tied 5-all in the tight opening set when she reeled off eight unanswered games to win the match in 70 minutes to advance to the second round. Like Collins, Kostyuk was pulling double duty. The world No. 29 defeated Poland’s Magda Linette in singles, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

