Collins sparks Virginia Tech over Louisville 75-68 in ACC opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sophomore MJ Collins came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points to help Virginia Tech hold off Louisville 75-68 in an early Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Collins made 5 of 10 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for the Hokies (6-3). He added four rebounds and four assists. Lynn Kidd added 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Hunter Cattoor scored 12. Skyy Clark led the Cardinals (4-4) with 16 points.

