Collins sparks Virginia Tech over Louisville 75-68 in ACC opener

By The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's MJ Collins (2) has his shot blocked by Louisville's Tre White, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/MATT GENTRY]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sophomore MJ Collins came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points to help Virginia Tech hold off Louisville 75-68 in an early Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. Collins made 5 of 10 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for the Hokies (6-3). He added four rebounds and four assists. Lynn Kidd added 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Hunter Cattoor scored 12. Skyy Clark led the Cardinals (4-4) with 16 points.

