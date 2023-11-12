Collins paces Arizona State in 63-52 win over Texas Southern

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Frankie Collins scored 13 points and Kamari Lands scored 12 and Arizona State beat Texas Southern 63-52. Alonzo Gaffney’s basket five minutes in broke a 6-6 tie, Lands followed with a 3 and Arizona State led the rest of the way. PJ Henry was the lone Texas Southern player to reach double figures and scored 12 points on 5-for-24 (20.8%) shooting.

